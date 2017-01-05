North Lincoln Hospital Celebrates First Baby of the New Year

– The tiny day-old baby barely wiggles or wakes up as she poses for photos with her parents, Brooke and Joe Boyd of Neskowin. Piper Kaye Boyd was born at 8:44 a.m. on Jan. 2, making her the first baby of the new year born at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital – and the Boyds’ second “miracle baby.”

Piper weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches in length at birth. She has perfect delicate features and resembles her father but, to her parents’ surprise, she doesn’t have the red hair they were expecting.

“It’s a miracle for us to even have children,” Joe Boyd said.

The Boyds explained that they were young sweethearts who were married even before graduating from high school in Bandon. They wanted a family but were patient and accepting that they would either have children or not. Seventeen years into their marriage, they welcomed baby Bailey, their fire-engine-red-haired girl who was born at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital five years ago.

Both Boyd girls were delivered by Michael Cheek, MD, who sees patients at Samaritan Women’s Health Center in Lincoln City. The Boyds praised the care they received from the long-time Lincoln City physician.

To celebrate the first baby of the new year, it is tradition for the North Lincoln Hospital Foundation to present a gift to the new family. This year, the foundation’s development specialist, Leslie James, presented the gift basket, which included baby toiletry items, diapers and a handmade baby blanket.