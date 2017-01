A landslide has closed Highway 20 about one mile west of Toledo. Both lanes of travel are blocked at milepost 5.5. The road will be closed most of the day as ODOT crews clear the slide debris. A local detour is in place on SE Bay Blvd and SE Moore Drive. Travelers should consider alternative routes, such as Highway 34 or Highway 18.

Call for citizen photos: Send to Dave@NewsLincolnCounty.com