Weather or Not: TV Stars

Thursday, Jan. 5th – Lincoln County

Summary: You’d think it was a blizzard of epic proportions the way TV news crews and other media descended on the Central Coast yesterday to check out our snowfall. From a dusting to about an inch in places doesn’t seem like much, but still was unusual for our area. Photos of snow on the beaches went viral on social media, and schools were closed for the day. The snow stopped by 10:00am, skies began clearing and the cold east wind returned. The mercury climbed to the upper-30s, though Depoe Bay and Yachats managed to hit 40F. By early evening, temps had fallen to freezing and with mostly clear skies dipped into the 20s overnight. This morning, it was clear, cold and east winds were still gusting to 20-25 mph. Lincoln County Schools, except Eddyville Charter, are closed again today.

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 15 mph G21/Altimeter: 30.24”

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust…

Lincoln City: 37F/28F/31mph

Depoe Bay: 40F/22F/23mph

Newport: 36F/28F/33mph

Waldport: 36F/27F/25mph

Yachats: 40F/28F/27mph

Forecast: A couple of sunny, albeit chilly, days are in the offing. High in the sunshine this afternoon about 40F, east winds gusting 15-25 mph. Clear tonight, lows 25-30F. The east wind fades tomorrow, the sky remains clear and the thermometer climbs to 40-45F. Outlook is for a major change beginning Saturday with rain developing (this will be snow and freezing rain away from the coastline; see our special note below in the Travel section). Then, it’s nothing but rainy and breezy conditions Sunday through Wednesday; temperatures about average, highs 45-50F, lows 40F all week.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on this week’s Wintry conditions. We provide updated travel info and notification of any advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there are areas of packed snow and ice on the pavement, and 15-20F in the passes; sunny today, highs 30-35F. Willamette Valley destinations are expecting areas of freezing fog early, then becoming sunny, high 30F. The Columbia River Gorge forecast calls for sunshine, cold east winds gusting 25-35 mph, high of 25F. For the Cascades, expect packed snow and spots of ice on the highways this morning, temps very cold at 0-15F, carry chains or use traction tires; sunny today, east winds gusting 25 mph creating windchills of -15F to 10F. * Motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Special Note for Weekend Travelers… Most of Northwest Oregon (excluding the Central Coast) will have extremely dangerous driving conditions Saturday and Sunday as a transition from the cold to warm and wet weather is projected. Snow turning to freezing rain and finally to plain rain will begin affecting the area Saturday afternoon lasting into sometime Sunday, even Monday in the Gorge. Travel this weekend is not recommended once the Winter weather starts. The freezing rain and ice will make roads very slick and difficult to drive on.

Marine: ENE winds are 10-15 knots this morning with seas down to 3-4 feet at 6 seconds. E to NE winds 10-15 knots today, swells 3 feet with choppy windwaves 4 feet. Tonight, E to NE winds 10 knots, seas 2 feet. The breeze veers to S 10-15 knots tomorrow, swells around 3 feet. Outlook is for E winds rising to 20-25 knots on Saturday with swells 4 feet and 7 foot windwaves, then a transition to southerlies 20-25 knots on Sunday and Monday, swells building to 9-10 feet; southerly gales and higher seas are projected to continue for the better part of next week. * Make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Sunny, breezy, surf 2-4 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

01/05 Thu 11:38 AM 2.77 L

01/05 Thu 05:29 PM 6.59 H

01/05 Thu 11:27 PM 1.90 L

01/06 Fri 06:18 AM 8.60 H

In Short: Clear, windy, chilly, then wet and warmer.