Icy travel tonight…

With leftover snow and wet conditions on many roads in Lincoln County, the Coast Range and the Southern Willamette Valley, expect considerable icing on the pavement tonight. While many of the main thoroughfares and highways have been sanded or have dried out today, side streets and smaller arterials will develop ice and black ice shortly after dark. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing by 7:00pm, then down into the 20s overnight through tomorrow morning’s commute. Slow down and keep a sharp lookout when you leave a major highway.