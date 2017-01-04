Tree falls into a house in Otis – Kills 8 year old girl



Captain Jim Kusz with North Lincoln Fire confirms that fire-rescue responded to a call in Otis at 509 N Deerlane Drive around 11:13pm last night. The caller said a tree had fallen into a house and a child was trapped in the debris. The 8 year old girl did not survive.

Call out to the community: The family will need a lot of help, beyond what they can get from the Red Cross. Is anyone available to put up a “Go Fund Me” plea? If you can, contact us here at News Lincoln County so we can promote it. We’ve got over 50,000 readers so we can do a lot in a short time if we pull together for the family.

