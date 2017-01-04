Snow! Schools Closed…

ALL LINCOLN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOLS, INCLUDING CHARTER SCHOOLS, ARE CLOSED TODAY DUE TO SNOW/INCLEMENT WEATHER.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast, including the cities of Lincoln City, Newport and Florence. The advisory remains in effect until noon today. Snow accumulation up to 1-2 inches. The snow will stick to untreated roads and is expected to make travel more difficult, including around the time of the morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Travelers: The advisory also applies to the South Willamette Valley including the cities of Eugene, Springfield, Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon, where 1-2 inches of snow is expected this morning. The Valley advisory is in effect until 7:00pm this evening.