Bike Newport adding a kicker for adult bike riders, city council to sell city property on the Bayfront,

Bike Newport is peddling their business up a notch after the Newport City Council approved the Crowder family’s application to open up a new area behind their business near 101 and 6th to beer and wine sales – by the drink only.

Bike Newport co-owner Daniella Crowder says the trend all over the country, especially where bicycling is popular, offering beer and wine to bicyclists – either coming or going through the area. Crowder says the idea has taken flight at many bike shops across the country that provide gathering places for bike riders, both locally and those just breezing through Crowder says the wine and beer area will be sufficiently far from the street so as to not attract those under 21 years of age.

Crowder says they hope to be up and running in the Spring.

Newport City Councilors tentatively approved the sale of city owned property down on the Bayfront. In this case, the building at 813 SW Bay Blvd. Bornstein Seafood processor owners told the city that they had invested over one million dollars of their own money into the facility, which they lease from the city, since they moved in some years back. And for that the city dropped the asking price to a total of $1.6 million.

During a brief public hearing no one got up to oppose the plan. So with that the council endorsed the sale and decided to make the sale final on their January 17th city council hearing.

If the sale goes through, the city will apply much of the sale proceeds to finish paying off the relatively new north of town Newport Fire station along with the recent purchase by the city of the old Salvation Army property just across Angle from City Hall. The former parking lot of the Salvation Thrift store will serve as additional parking for city hall visitors, including those heqded for the th town’s city recreation center and new city aquatic center.