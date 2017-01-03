Chance of snow increases for Central Coast

A Special Weather Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for snow possible late tonight and Wednesday in the South Willamette Valley and on the Central Oregon Coast. A low-pressure system moving across Northern California will bring the threat of snow beginning late tonight and lasting into Wednesday. While snow at low elevations is expected to be generally light, accumulations of up to 1 inch will be possible in the southern half of the Willamette Valley south of Salem and on the Central Coast. The most likely time for snow will be Wednesday morning, which could impact those traveling to Eugene and Corvallis.