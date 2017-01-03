Right this down! Write away!!



WILLAMETTE WRITERS OFFERS WORKSHOP FOR HISTORY BUFFS

Andrea Larson Perez, author of “Postcard History Series: Astoria,” will share her experiences writing for history book publisher Arcadia Books at the Jan. 15 meeting of Willamette Writers’ Coast Chapter. The free workshop, “Getting Started with Arcadia Publishing,” takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Newport Public Library.

A resident of Astoria, Perez spent nearly 30 years serving clients in public relations and marketing before turning her attention to writing. Her first book with Arcadia’s Images of America Series gave her an opportunity to dig into interesting local history at Camp Rilea, the former Camp Clatsop on the northern coast, where her husband, Col Dean Perez, was the Post Commander. The resulting book was the first published history of Camp Rilea.

Her second title, part of Arcadia’s Postcard History Series, focuses on vintage postcards. Having been a collector and postcard enthusiast for many years, Perez’s interest connected her to other local collectors and was a “natural” to become a book. It has been very well received and is headed to a second printing.

Copies of both books will be available at the meeting.

When not enjoying time with family or traveling, Larson Perez spends a good deal of time researching her family tree and looking for stories to tell about characters she meets. Happy to be known as the “family historian,” she has uncovered many previously unknown facts about her ancestors who arrived in colonial America in 1630. She belongs to the Astoria Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Willamette Writers’ Coast Chapter, which meets the third Sunday of each month, is part of the largest writers’ organization in Oregon and one of the largest writers’ organizations in the United States. Willamette Writers’ goal is to provide and encourage a creative environment and support system for current and aspiring writers. Since its beginning in 1965, Willamette Writers has provided meeting places for the exchange of ideas and information and has initiated programs designed to help writers increase skills related to the craft of writing. For more information, visit http://willamettewriters.com/coast/or Willamette Writers Coast Chapter’s Facebook page.

Willamette Writers thanks the Sylvia Beach Hotel, Hallmark Hotel, Anchor Pier Lodge, Elizabeth Street Inn for donating lodging for their authors and the Newport Public Library for providing a monthly meeting space.