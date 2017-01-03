Weather or Not: Another Chance for Snow

Tuesday, Jan. 3rd – Lincoln County

Summary: The wind seems stronger than it is, mainly due to the fact that it’s blowing from the east and is cold. Gusts have been in the 15-20 mph range, albeit the Newport Airport recorded a blast of 30 mph. Skies were mixed yesterday and high temperatures struggled to reach 40F. Overnight wasn’t quite as cold as forecast as lows dipped to around 30F. There were a few clouds but also lots of clearing during the night, allowing early risers to view the Quadrantid meteor shower which peaked just before dawn. Still east-windy and mostly clear at sunrise as the daylight continues to grow; today will have exactly 1 minute more than yesterday.

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 6,000’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 20 mph G26/Altimeter: 30.09”

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust…

Lincoln City: 38F/32F/13mph

Depoe Bay: 41F/29F/19mph

Newport: 37F/30F/30mph

Waldport: 40F/32F/21mph

Yachats: 40F/31F/22mph

Forecast: Predictions are all over the road for the next 36 hours. While today is expected to be mainly sunny and dry with a chilly east wind, high near 40F, tonight and tomorrow morning we have another chance for some snow. Computer projections show anywhere from a 10% to a 50% chance, but with little or no accumulation expected. Snow or not, it’ll still be windy and cold as easterlies gust 25-35 mph and the mercury drops to around 25F overnight; tomorrow’s high peaks at 35-40F. Outlook is for dry and mostly clear Thursday and Friday, highs 40-45F, lows 25-30F, then warming with rain Saturday through at least Monday along with seasonal temperatures as the thermometer returns to 45-50F during the days and sags to 40F overnights.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there are areas of packed snow/ice on the pavement and 20-25F in the passes; snow showers possible early, becoming mostly sunny later today, windy, highs 30-35F. Willamette Valley destinations are expecting partly to mostly sunny conditions, blustery east winds, temps 30-35F. The Columbia River Gorge forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, cold east winds gusting 30-35 mph, high of 25F. For the Cascades, there is packed snow on the highways with snow flurries this morning, temps very cold at 5-15F, chains or traction tires are required over Willamette and Santiam passes, carry chains or use traction tires at Government Camp; chance of snow showers today, east winds gusting 35 mph, windchills -15F to 5F. * Motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: E winds are 15-20 knots gusting 25 this morning and seas have fallen to 6 feet at 10 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect through tomorrow afternoon. The E wind is expected to rise to 20-25 knots this afternoon while swells run about 5 feet at 10 seconds. Tonight and tomorrow, the breeze backs to NE 20-25 knots gusting 30, swells subside to 2 feet at 13 seconds but lumpy windwaves of 5 feet are expected. Outlook is for E winds 10-20 knots Thursday, swells 2 feet, then southerlies 15-25 knots Friday and Saturday with swells building from 3 feet to 8 feet. * Make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly sunny, breezy, surf 2-4 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

01/03 Tue 09:29 AM 3.44 L

01/03 Tue 03:15 PM 7.72 H

01/03 Tue 09:46 PM 0.61 L

01/04 Wed 04:39 AM 8.14 H

In Short: Mainly clear, windy, chance of rain/snow, dry, then wet and warmer.