Peace Walk on a blustery coastal day in Yachats…

From: Yachats Peace Walk 2017 – Click photos to enlarge

On New years day, volunteers from around the Yachats braved our frosty weather, assembling at the Yachats Commons, for this years 7th annual New Years Day Peace Hike. The hike traditionally honors the memory of a blind Native American woman known as Amanda, who was forced to leave her young daughter and march barefoot through rocky terrain to the Alsea Sub-agency internment camp in Yachats in 1864. Many Native Americans died on that long forced trek. The Amanda Trail was recently repaired after a big flood which washed away a hand-crafted Amanda figure disappeared in the flood. A new replica of Amanda now graces the bridge crossing.

This year, due to inclement weather, the group hiked only a portion of the 804 Trail. Walkers departed from the Commons to The Overleaf Lodge which provided hot cider to participants who then returned to the Commons for a buffet provided by the Yachats Lady Club and volunteers.

This year there were approximately 59 staff/volunteers from the Yachats Trails Committee and about 75 volunteers from the public. Doc Slyter, Elder, Tribal Flutist and Tribal Council member for the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians and Mary Beth Nickel with other tribal members provided Native American flute and drum music.”