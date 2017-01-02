OSP Trooper making amazingly fast recovery form multiple bullet wounds

An Oregon State Trooper, gunned down by a fleeing domestic violence suspect on Christmas Day, is making a near miraculous recovery at a Portland area hospital. When first brought Trooper Nic Cederberg was reportedly right on the edge of death. But after three surgeries and lots of intensive care OSP Information Trooper Bill Fugate says Cederberg is now sitting up and talking with family and medical staff.

