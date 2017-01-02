Weather or Not: A Fairly Wet Year

Monday, Jan. 2nd – Lincoln County

Summary: It’s frosty and icy around the Central Coast early today as yesterday’s precipitation froze overnight. Mixed sky conditions prevailed on the first day of the new year with sunshine, fog, mist, light rain, a few snowflakes and a touch of sleet all recorded. The wind was gusty out of the northwest until about 2:00pm; early this morning the breeze veered to the east and fell fairly light, mainly under 10 mph. Temps varied from highs in the low-40s yesterday afternoon, to lows generally around 30F at daybreak this morning. By the way, we ended 2016 with about 5 inches of precipitation above normal (see summary below).

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 9 mph/Altimeter: 29.77”

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 46F/34F/27mph/0.15”

Depoe Bay: 43F/29F/40mph/0.16”

Newport: 43F/32F/31mph/0.07”

Waldport: 43F/33F/30mph/0.17”

Yachats: 43F/30F/32mph/0.30”

Central Coast Monthly/Yearly Precipitation Totals*…

December 2016: 8.94”

December Normal: 11.36”

Total for 2016: 76.03”

Annual Average: 70.99”

* As measured at the Hatfield Marine Science Center weather station in Newport.

Annual Climate Summary… Unfortunately, the only official National Weather Service station along the Oregon Coast with a yearly report available is at Astoria, which generally has quite different conditions than our area. Bearing that in mind, click here for a recap of 2016’s coastal statistics. [NOTE: News Lincoln County has just installed a new state-of-the-art weather station (thanks, Santa) that will accurately track Central Coast-specific data throughout the year so we will have complete monthly/annual local climate summaries in the future.]

Forecast: Don’t hold your breath waiting for snow. While there is still a lingering chance of snow showers today, once again the moisture quit before the cold air arrived and the recipe fell flat like a soufflé pulled from the oven too early. High today 40F, a mixed sky and chilly east winds gusting 20 mph or so. The coldest temps of the week are expected tonight when the mercury dips to 25F under partly cloudy skies. Mostly sunny tomorrow, high again about 40F and blustery east winds. Outlook is for another chance of snow on Wednesday, mostly cloudy Thursday, a chance of showers Friday, and then rain likely Saturday and Sunday. Moderating temps returning to seasonal, high 45F low 40F, by the weekend.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on this week’s Wintry conditions. We provide updated travel info and notification of any advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: Black ice and frost are prevalent on Central Coast roads this morning, so take it slow. In the Coast Range this morning, there’s icy pavement and 30F in the passes; a 50-50 chance of snow showers down to 500 feet today, high 30-35F. Willamette Valley destinations are expecting a chance of snow showers and partly sunny, high 35F. The Columbia River Gorge forecast calls for snow showers, cold east winds gusting 25-30 mph, highs of 25-30F. For the Cascades, there is packed snow on the highways and it’s snowing this morning, temps 15-20F, chains or traction tires are required over all the passes; snow showers slowly decreasing today, another 1-3 inches accumulation expected, the snow level remains well below the passes. Outlook for holiday weekend travelers is for some black ice, frost and snow possible on all highways tonight. * Motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are ESE 10-15 knots this morning with rough seas 13 feet at 14 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas remains in effect through this afternoon. E winds 10-15 knots gusting 20 today, seas subsiding to 10 feet at 13 seconds. Tonight and tomorrow, E winds 15-20 knots gusting 25 and swells down to 5-7 feet at 12-13 seconds. Outlook is for easterlies 20-25 knots with choppy 7 foot windwaves on Wednesday, E winds 10-15 knots, swells 2 feet Thursday, then S winds 10-15 knots and swells 3 feet Friday. * Make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mixed sky, breezy, surf 5-8 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

01/02 Mon 08:36 AM 3.57 L

01/02 Mon 02:25 PM 8.25 H

01/02 Mon 09:03 PM 0.11 L

01/03 Tue 03:55 AM 8.01 H

In Short: Chance of rain/snow showers, dry, cold, snow, then rain.