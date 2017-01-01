Celebration of Justice, Solidarity, Peace and Love

Join us this Sunday, January 1st after The Peace Hike, for a benefit concert to celebrate justice, solidarity, peace and love.

Proceeds from the concert will support the continuing efforts at Standing Rock, trying to stop a huge oil pipeline going under the Missouri River.

Featuring the musical stylings of:

Creight and Dave

Kaely and Eyrie

Milo

Ian, Stacy and Whale

Ruth

Jirivil

Peggy Brewster and Bob Livingston

The music will begin at 2:00pm at Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. Admission to the concert is by donation.

Those attending are also encouraged to bring canned goods for the Yachats food pantry.