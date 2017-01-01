Celebration of Justice, Solidarity, Peace and Love

Jan 012017
Join us this Sunday, January 1st after The Peace Hike, for a benefit concert to celebrate justice, solidarity, peace and love.
Proceeds from the concert will support the continuing efforts at Standing Rock, trying to stop a huge oil pipeline going under the Missouri River.
Featuring the musical stylings of:
Creight and Dave
Kaely and Eyrie
Milo
Ian, Stacy and Whale
Ruth
Jirivil
Peggy Brewster and Bob Livingston
The music will begin at 2:00pm at Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. Admission to the concert is by donation.
Those attending are also encouraged to bring canned goods for the Yachats food pantry.
