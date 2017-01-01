Dangerous surf injures man off SW Inlet, Lincoln City

1:10pm

A beach go’er off Inlet Avenue in Lincoln City has been smacked hard with by a log caught up in big storm surf. His leg is misshapen and obviously broken.

The injured beach go’er is on the beach near 2133 Inlet at NW 21st.

Rescuers are having to deal with rising surf that is now reaching clear up to the bottom of the bluffs.

The beach is nowhere to be right now due to high surf. Watch from a safe distance. Storm surf is notorious for having sneaker waves.

NEVER TURN YOUR BACK ON THE OCEAN!

Call for photos: Be discreet.

Send to: Dave@NewsLincolnCounty.com