

DOROTHY BLACK CROW MACK TO SPEAK AT NEWPORT PUBLIC LIBRARY The Newport Public Library will host a program with local author Dorothy Black Crow Mack on January 14, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. She will read from her new work, Belonging to the Black Crows: a Lakota Journey, in which she explores the reality of life on the Pine Ridge Reservation from her own experiences as a woman married to a Lakota Sundance leader, as well as from an outsider’s perspective.

Dorothy Black Crow Mack is an award-winning poet, creative nonfiction and mystery novelist, former professor of literature at Oglala Lakota College and the University of Michigan. She will bring copies of her book for purchase and autographing. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 541-265-2153 or go to www.newportlibrary.org.