Homeless father and son lose their make-shift shelter east of Redmond – Need help desperately

A stove fire quickly spread throughout a travel trailer that was parked in the wild south of the Deschutes County Fairgrounds this morning. Both homeless occupants got out okay, but they watched everything they had go up in flames.

Redmond firefighters came on scene finding that the travel trailer was a goner – the fire burning hot and fast, melting much of what was left.

Bryan Nicholas said he was cooking bacon on the stove when it suddenly ignited the kitchen curtains. When they burst into flames Nicholas said he jerked back, causing the pot of bacon to spill and ignite other objects in the kitchen. Both Nicholas and his son Jeffrey quickly got out. Once outside all they could do was stand back and watch what little they had, go up in a ball of fire.

Nicholas says they’ve lost everything, and his job at Super 8 Motel where he was working to try to keep body and soul together. Now they’re staying a Motel 6, guest of the Red Cross. After that they don’t know what they’re going to do.

Both Brian and Jeffrey are decent hardworking people. They lost everything just cooking breakfast. They truly deserve a handup.

For those who might want to chip in a few bucks to help them out can go to a “Go Fund Me” account that’s been set up for them. Just click here.