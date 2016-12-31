Young Man’s body found off Bob Creek, south of Thor’s Well

Agate hunters have spotted the body of a young Hawaiian man who was swept off the rocks at Thor’s Well south of Yachats December 23rd. The body was removed by Oregon State Police at Bob Creek just south of where the man was swept offshore.

The young man was from Hawaii and had family here on the mainland.

The ocean has a hypnotic draw for some people who unwittingly succumb to the power of the waves that entice them too close to the edge. A sneaker wave is believed to have knocked the young man off his feet, dragging him just offshore where he drowned in the cold, frothy waters. Even if he wasn’t initially battered unconscious, he would have quickly suffered acute hypothermia from the cold water and simply passed out and drowned.

The lesson for the rest of us – never get too close to the edge. Keep a healthy distance and you keep your life.