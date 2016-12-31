Weather or Not: Snow Falls Along with The Ball

Saturday, Dec. 31st – Lincoln County

Summary: Mixed sky yesterday, blustery north winds, frosty this morning.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust…

Lincoln City: 51F/35F/22mph

Depoe Bay: 48F/31F/26mph

Newport: 46F/32F/24mph

Waldport: 47F/32F/30mph

Yachats: 48F/35F/23mph

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: NE 6 mph/Altimeter: 30.20”

Advisory for Holiday Weekend Travelers: Snow is coming to Northwest Oregon, beginning tonight. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service for the following areas; timing and snow accumulation estimates follow each:

* Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Columbia River Gorge, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia River Gorge, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Northern Oregon Cascades the advisory is in effect from 4:00pm this afternoon through midnight Sunday; 3-6 inches of snow expected, except the Northern Cascades where 6-12 inches are predicted.

* Cascade Foothills in Lane County and Cascades in Lane County the advisory is in effect from 10:00pm tonight through 6:00am Monday; 3-6 inches of snow expected in the Cascade Foothills, 6-12 inches in the Cascades.

* Greater Portland Metro Area and Lower Columbia the advisory is in effect from 10:00pm tonight through 10:00pm Sunday night; 1-3 inches of snow expected.

* Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley the advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 6:00am Monday; 1-2 inches of snow expected.

* Coastal areas, though not included in the advisories, could still see total snowfall approach an inch from tomorrow through Monday morning.

Forecast: Just as The Ball drops in Times Square tonight ending 2016, snow is expected to begin falling across most of Northwest Oregon. However, current projections show that the Central Coast will not see much in the way of white until tomorrow, and then it’ll be mixed with rain. Today, increasing clouds, a chance of rain and high around 45F. Rainy and breezy tonight with nor’westers gusting as high as 35-40 mph, up to a quarter inch of (liquid) precipitation and lows near 35F. Tomorrow, a rain/snow mix, little or no snow accumulation, high 35-40F. Outlook is for snow showers Sunday night into Monday with an inch or so total snow accumulation, then the coldest Arctic air we’ve experienced in three years settles in through Wednesday when additional snow showers are possible. Highs of 35F and lows down to 20-25F. It begins warming a bit Thursday and Friday but a chance of snow showers will linger.

With onset of cold weather, here are some Winter safety tips…

* For your home, frozen pipes, etc, click here.

* For travel, clothing and health concerns, click here.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on this latest round of Wintry conditions. We’ll provide updated travel info and notification of any advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there’s frosty pavement and 25-30F in the passes; increasing clouds and a chance of rain today, high 40F. Willamette Valley destinations are expecting patchy freezing fog early, rain developing later, high 40F. The Columbia River Gorge forecast calls for rain by late afternoon, light west winds, high 30-35F. For the Cascades, there are spots of ice and packed snow on the highways this morning, temps 15-20F, carry chains or use traction tires; increasing clouds, the free air freezing level lowering from 4,000 to 1,500 feet today. Outlook for holiday weekend travelers, see special section above. * Motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are NNE 10-20 knots this morning with seas 8 feet at 13 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect from this evening through Sunday afternoon for the inner waters. Out past 10 miles, a Gale Warning is in effect from this evening through Sunday afternoon. NW winds 15-20 knots gusting 25 today, swells 8 feet at 13 seconds. Tonight, NW winds rising to 20-25 knots gusting 30 nearshore, but 25-30 knots gusting 35 beyond 10 miles offshore, choppy swells 9 feet at 10 seconds. N winds easing to 20-25 knots tomorrow but seas building to 17-20 feet at 11-12 seconds. Outlook is for E winds 10-15 knots Monday and Tuesday, swells subsiding to 5-8 feet, then easterlies 20-25 knots Wednesday with swells only about 1 foot but windwaves up to 5 feet. * Make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Becoming overcast, surf 5-8 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

12/31 Sat 07:10 AM 3.62 L

12/31 Sat 01:05 PM 8.88 H

12/31 Sat 07:46 PM -0.41 L

01/01 Sun 02:36 AM 7.88 H

In Short: Increasing clouds, rainy, windy, rain and snow showers, much colder.