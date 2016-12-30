Weather or Not: Wintry Mix for Holiday Weekend

Friday, Dec. 30th – Lincoln County

Summary: Our short-lived period of dry weather ended last evening and overnight with the return of light rain, albeit only about a tenth of an inch. The culprit was a weak weather front that came in on the heels of a fairly nice day with sunshine in the morning and increasing clouds by afternoon. Yesterday’s high temps were mainly in the low-50s. Winds switched from east to southwest around noon but never got above 15 mph; the breeze switched back to east as the front passed early this morning. At daybreak, the thermometer was warm enough that frost wasn’t a major issue, a couple showers lurked on the radar and east winds wafted lightly at less than 5 mph.

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 7,500;

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: ENE 3 mph/Altimeter: 30.28”

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Rain…

Lincoln City: 53F/38F/0.16”

Depoe Bay: 53F/36F/0.08”

Newport: 50F/34F/0.08”

Waldport: 52F/35F/0.08”

Yachats: 49F/34F/0.10”

Forecast: Becoming partly sunny today as the showers dissipate, light north winds and a high of 45-50F. Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight, the thermometer dips to 35F or so. Tomorrow there’s a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely by late in the day, high around 45F. Outlook is for the rain to continue Saturday night, then turn to a rain/snow mix Sunday as cold air arrives, snow showers with up to an inch accumulation possible Sunday night, and then clear and cold through most of the week as the mercury drops to 20-25F overnight and climbs to 30-35F during the day. And maybe another round of mixed rain/snow Friday when more moisture returns to our pre-chilled area.

New Year’s Eve/Day… Rain/snow showers, low 35-40F, high 40-45F.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on Winter’s rapidly changing conditions. We provide updated travel info and notification of any advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there’s wet pavement and 35-40F in the passes; mostly cloudy, a chance of showers today, highs 40-45F. Willamette Valley destinations are expecting patchy fog and a chance of showers early, then mostly sunny later, high 45F. The Columbia River Gorge forecast calls for a chance of showers, partly sunny skies, light southwest winds, high near 35F. For the Cascades, there is packed snow on the highways this morning with snow flurries, temps 15-20F, carry chains or use traction tires; mostly cloudy, a 50-50 chance of snow showers, the snow level is below the passes.

Outlook for holiday weekend travelers… At the lower elevations expect mixed wet/dry roads through tomorrow night, then light snow cover possible Sunday, clearing and cold Monday; in the Coast Range, wet pavement through early tomorrow night, then snow down to below pass level Sunday and Sunday night, clear and cold Monday; for the Cascade highways (all elevations), a chance of snow showers through tomorrow, then snow at times Saturday night, snow showers Sunday and Monday. * Motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are light ENE nearshore, but blowing N 15-20 knots out at Stonewall Bank this morning with seas 11 feet at 13 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect through this evening. Northerlies 15-20 knots gusting 25 nearshore but gusting 30 out past 10 miles today, swells 10 feet at 14 seconds. Tonight, N winds 10-15 knots and seas 9 feet at 13 seconds. The N wind eases tomorrow to 5-10 knots by afternoon, seas subsiding to 8 feet at 13 seconds. Outlook is for a possible NW gale Sunday with 25-35 knots of breeze and combined seas building to 16 feet, then cold E winds 15-20 knots Monday and Tuesday, swells quickly falling from 12 feet to just 4 feet. * Make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mixed sky, surf 8-10 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

12/29 Thu 05:52 AM 3.76 L

12/29 Thu 11:51 AM 9.09 H

12/29 Thu 06:37 PM -0.43 L

12/30 Fri 01:21 AM 7.76 H

In Short: Some clearing, light winds, then rain, snow showers and colder.