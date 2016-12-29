Warming shelters opening again in Lincoln City – But they need help!!

Due to the extremely cold weather in the next week, additional volunteers are needed for the Lincoln City Warming Shelters in the evenings.

Please Alert the public that the shelters will be open beginning Friday night and every night that the temperatures are forty degrees or below. We are requesting that the Lincoln City Community step up to the plate and volunteer to help with the shelter.

Please call Sharon Padilla to volunteer. 541-992-5748.

The shelters open at 6 p.m.for anyone who needs shelter from the cold. For further information, call Lincoln City Homeless Solutions. A volunteer will be available with information. Call 1-541-992-4689 from 9am to 9pm.