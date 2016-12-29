Surf rescue south of Depoe Bay

3:08pm

Depoe Bay Fire and Pacific West Ambulance are responding to a report of a man that has been swept into the ocean near Rocky Creek State Scenic Viewpoint. No further information was immediately available.

3:13pm

Another caller to 911 reporting a person in the water yelling for help between Otter Crest Loop and Rocky Creek State Scenic Viewpoint.

3:14pm

Location narrowed down to the north intersection of Otter Crest Loop and highway 101.

3:17pm

Depoe Bay Fire chief reporting the man is out of the water and on the beach.

3:45pm

Medical personnel have determined that the man does not need to go to the hospital by ambulance. Fire and ambulance crews are returning to their stations.