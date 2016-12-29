Newport Police bag suspected roving burglar

From Newport Police:

Newport Police Officers this week responded to a commercial burglary alarm in the Sea Towne Shopping Center at 1600 North Coast Highway. Upon arrival, Officers discovered multiple businesses had been forcibly entered.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., Officers responded to another commercial burglary alarm at the Agate Beach Golf Course at 4100 North Coast Highway. This business had been forcibly entered as well. While on scene, Officers were able to view security camera video footage that provided a description of the suspect, and the burglar tools used to gain access to the location.

Shortly after 11:00 p.m., a Newport Police Officer contacted a pedestrian in the area of NW 6th and NW Nye Streets. He was identified as Jesse Lee Swanson, age 28 of Newport. Swanson was wearing his jacket in an unusual manner, appearing to be attempting to conceal distinguishing marks and features of his clothing. Swanson consented to remove his jacket, which matched the jacket the suspect had been observed wearing in the security camera video footage.

During a pat-down search, a pry bar was found on his person. It was distinguishable, and recognized from the security camera video footage. Swanson was in possession of an undisclosed amount of cash that matched the denominations stolen from one of the establishment’s cash registers.

Swanson was taken into custody, and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail on the following charges: three counts of Burglary 1st Degree; four counts of Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree; Criminal Trespass 1st Degree; Theft 2nd Degree; and Theft 3rd Degree. Swanson’s bail was set at $600,000. Swanson is also a corrections client on supervised probation for a pervious burglary conviction.

Newport Police Officers are continuing their investigation to determine if Swanson is linked to other commercial burglaries in the area. Additional charges are expected to be filed.

The Newport Police Tip Line is available at 541-574-5455, or Text-a-Tip at 541-270-1856.