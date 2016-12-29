Weather or Not: Common Cold Coming

Thursday, Dec. 29th – Lincoln County

Summary: Yesterday was kicked off with frost under clear skies and then it remained mostly sunny until mid-afternoon. That’s when a low-pressure system slid by just offshore and gave us some high, thin overcast, but no rain, and light east winds. High temps we mainly in the upper-40s with Newport and Depoe Bay just clearing the 50F mark. Near dusk, the Sun managed to peek out under the western edge of the cloud cover offshore to produce a gorgeous finale for the daylight hours (see sunset photos below). It was generally clear overnight, lows dipped into the mid-30s. At daybreak, there was blue above, frost below and a chilly east wind blew at 5-10 mph.

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 8 mph/Altimeter: 30.24”

Past 24 Hours High/Low…

Lincoln City: 48F/39F

Depoe Bay: 51F/35F

Newport: 50F/34F

Waldport: 48F/36F

Yachats: 47F/34F

Forecast: While we’re still several days out, projections are showing a sharp drop in temperatures late this holiday weekend. Cold Arctic air will be common in all of Northwest Oregon, including the Central Coast, for most of next week with local highs here in the mid-30s and lows in the mid-20s. In the meantime, clear skies early today are expected to become overcast with a slight chance of rain late and highs of 45-50F. There’s a 50-50 chance of rain tonight, low near 40F. Tomorrow, look for some sunshine by afternoon, light north wind and the thermometer rising to 45F. Outlook is for rain developing Saturday and lasting into Saturday night, showers Sunday, a chance of mixed rain/snow showers Sunday night, then cold and dry Monday through Wednesday with the mercury rising to daytime highs of only 30-35F and overnight lows dropping to 20-25F.

New Year’s Eve/Day… Rain/showers, chilly, low 35F, high 40F.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on Winter’s rapidly changing conditions. We provide updated travel info and notification of any advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: Expect patches of frost and possible black ice on Central Coast roads again this morning. In the Coast Range, there are areas of frost and black ice on the pavement, patchy fog, and 30F in the passes; increasing clouds today, highs 40-45F. Willamette Valley destinations are expecting areas of fog until noon, then mostly cloudy later, high 40-45F. The Columbia River Gorge forecast calls for mostly sunny skies becoming overcast late in the day, light east wind, high near 35F. For the Cascades, there is packed snow on the highways this morning, chains or traction tires are required over Willamette and Santiam Passes, carry chains or use traction tires at Government Camp, temps 15-20F; mostly sunny, the free air freezing level is near 6,000 feet. * Motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are variable 5-10 knots with swells 9 feet at 14 seconds this morning as local commercial crabbers finally get offshore to drop their pots for the three-day ‘pre-soak’ ahead of Sunday’s season opening. It’ll be a bit lumpy today with a Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas still in effect through tomorrow morning. Swells 9-10 feet at 14 seconds and SW winds rising to 10-15 knots by this afternoon. Tonight, the breeze veers to N 15-20 knots, swells holding at 10 feet. Northerlies persist tomorrow, a bit higher at 20-25 knots, with swells remaining around 10 feet at 14 seconds. Outlook is for N winds 15-25 knots on Saturday, seas down to 8 feet at 13 seconds, but much rougher conditions are predicted for Sunday’s initial crab-pot pick-up as N winds 25-30 knots are expected and combined seas build to 19 feet, then breeze and seas subside a bit Monday, nor’easters 20-25 knots, swells 13 feet. * Make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mixed sky, surf 6-8 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

12/29 Thu 05:52 AM 3.76 L

12/29 Thu 11:51 AM 9.09 H

12/29 Thu 06:37 PM -0.43 L

12/30 Fri 01:21 AM 7.76 H

In Short: Mostly cloudy, light wind, showers, clearing, then cold and maybe snow.