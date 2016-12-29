Seniors Fitness Day – Newport 60+ Activity Center

Fitness Day at the Newport 60+ Activity Center

The Newport 60+ Activity Center will be offering free fitness evaluations on Monday, January 9th beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room.

The 7 individual tests are simple, will take approximately 45-minutes to complete, and are an easy way to measure upper and lower body strength, flexibility, agility and balance. These evidence-based tests were designed by Roberta E. Rikli and C. Jessie Jones, PhD’s through California State University, Fullerton. Test results will be compared to national study data and will help individuals create a personal baseline for their fitness level.

Data from the national study indicated that those who were physically active (participated in physical exercise equivalent to at least 30 minutes of brisk walking at least three times a week) scored much better on all test items than did inactive or low-active individuals. In fact, the study provided evidence suggesting that at least half of the usual decline associated with aging might be prevented through regular exercise, or, put another way, that sedentary older people experience twice the amount of physical decline as their more active counterparts.

Come to the 60+ Center on January 9th, discover your personal fitness level, and get started on the path to a healthier you in the New Year!

For more information, or to schedule your appointment, call 541-265-9617. It is advised to have a medical clearance form prior to testing. If there is an overwhelming response we will schedule an additional fitness testing day in January. We also plan to offer these tests on a quarterly basis. The 60+ Activity Center is located at 20 SE 2nd Street in Newport. For a complete listing of trips, events, presentations and classes go to: www.newportoregon.gov/sc.