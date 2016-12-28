Efforts to recall Mayor Don Williams continue

From those seeking to recall Lincoln City Mayor Don Williams

1) During the City Council meeting of October 24th, Mayor Don Williams threatened to jail councilors and citizens with no authority to do so. Town Charter section 4.8 states that is grounds for removal from office.

2) City council has had ample opportunity to act. They have not. A petition for recall election is the first citizen’s remedy.

3) The content of the Poppe Report and the inaction of the City Council to address his criminal behavior.

4) Williams’ City Council picks didn’t get elected and he admitted he’s going to phone it in until his term is up or he gets kicked out. What’s the point in him staying around?

-Mac Smith

Chief Petitioner

What reasons are behind the effort to recall Mayor Don Williams?

At the October 24, 2016, City Council meeting, Williams threatened city councilors with jail time if they attempted to release the Poppe Report to the public. He does not have that authority. Lincoln City Charter subsection 4.8 states that this type of behavior is grounds for removal from office.

He also lied to the citizens by claiming in a local newspaper, there was “nothing” in the Poppe Report, yet he refused to release it until he was forced to by a public petition. The Poppe Report, sanctioned by the City sCouncil, said in part:

“I (the chief investigator) find there is sufficient probable cause to prosecute the Mayor for official misconduct in either the first or second degree.”

The City Council has had ample opportunity to address his behavior during the meeting and to act on the information in the Poppe Report. Since the City Council has to yet take action, We the People of Lincoln City can take action on our own behalf through the recall process.

Mayor Williams said that if his candidates for the three open Council positions didn’t succeed in winning, he would only be at the meeting to open and close it. Since the candidates he backed were defeated, he will be an avowed lame duck for two additional years.

If he cannot and will not do the duty he swore to perform, and does not step down on his own, he must be removed from office.

Lincoln City needs a mayor who is trustworthy and has all our best interests at heart. Lincoln City needs a Mayor who will respect the law, City Councilors, and most importantly, the people of Lincoln City.

Citizens of Lincoln City can read the following website for further information on how you can submit your confidential signature: www.recalldonwilliams.com

To read the Poppe Report: Click here.