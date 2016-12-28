Missing – Mother of Three…



MOTHER OF THREE

Tanya Sue Bennett (maybe going by Valet)

Last seen November 25th hitch hiking in Warm Springs Oregon. She hasn’t contacted anyone, or been on line since and only has her cell phone. I Will continue to add details as I find more out.

If anyone any information please directly message me or text/call 253 861-3334. She in 5’4, tiny, brown/blond hair, brown eyes, has a tattoo that says winter over her heart, an anchor on her arm, japanese writing on her shoulder, and a rose on her lower back.