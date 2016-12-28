Slippery roads all over Lincoln County – Delay travel if you can…

8:15am

A vehicle has left the road on Highway 101 just south of town at milepost 119 (Cutler City). It’s into a power pole. The other is a semi that left 101 north of town at the Otis interchange, milepost 105. Driver not injured. Needs a tow truck. Laying on its side in a ditch. At least one car off the road as well.

8:27am

Report of several vehicles sliding off Highway 229 Milepost 3, just east of Kernville. One blocking a lane.

Roads in the area are very icy in spots. Don’t travel if it can wait until the sun gets up and starts melting the ice.

8:36am

Reports of very icy road at West Devil’s Lake Road and NE 22nd. Highland Road also reported to be icy.