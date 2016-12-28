Weather or Not: A Clean Slate

Wednesday, Dec. 28th – Lincoln County

Summary: Yesterday was another one to slip into the average file. For the last week of December, temps, rainfall and winds were all about normal. If anything was a bit outside the box, it was the breeze with gusts topping 30 mph at all of our reporting stations; Waldport had the highest gust at 36 mph. The rain came in two brief sessions – one late in the afternoon and another early this morning. Overnight, the wind faded to zilch which allowed the mercury to dip to just above the freezing mark. At daybreak, skies were clearing, windshields frosted over and black ice/frost tainted many of our local roads.

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 6 mph/Altimeter: 30.49”

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 51F/39F/35mph/0.14”

Depoe Bay: 50F/35F/32mph/0.10”

Newport: 50F/34F/35mph/0.11”

Waldport: 50F/38F/36mph/0.13”

Yachats: 50F/38F/35mph/0.05”

Forecast: Except for offshore, Northwest Oregon is currently free of any official advisories, watches or warnings for the first time in several weeks. So, we’re closing out the final few days of the old year with a clean slate. That’s expected to last for the remainder of the week, too. Today is shaping up to be fairly nice with partly to mostly sunny skies, light winds and a high around 50F. Partly cloudy tonight, low 40F. Partly sunny again tomorrow, slight chance of rain in the late afternoon, high 50F. Outlook is for rain/showers and moderate temperatures through Sunday. Then, arctic air is projected to arrive Monday with highs just above freezing and lows in the 20s; snow showers are possible as well until skies clear on Tuesday.

New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day… Rain/showers, breezy, low 35-40, high 45.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on Winter’s rapidly changing conditions. We provide updated travel info and notification of any advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: Expect patches of frost and black ice on Central Coast roads this morning. In the Coast Range, there are extended areas of black ice on the pavement, patchy fog, and 30F in the passes; partly sunny today after the morning fog, highs 40-45F. Willamette Valley destinations are expecting areas of fog early, mostly sunny later today, high 45F. The Columbia River Gorge forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, light west winds, high near 35F. For the Cascades, there is packed snow on the highways this morning, chains or traction tires are required over all of the passes, temps 20-25F; a slight chance of snow showers this morning then becoming partly cloudy by afternoon, the free air freezing level is at the surface. * Motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Seas are still up this morning, 17 feet at 14 seconds, but winds are down to variable 5-10 knots. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas remains in effect through tomorrow evening. Winds will be variable today, backing from NW to S to SE 10 knots gusting 15 with seas slowly subsiding from 17 feet to 15 feet to 13 feet at 14 seconds by late this afternoon. Tonight, S winds 10-15 knots, swells 12 feet at 14 seconds. A sou’wester tomorrow 10-15 knots gusting 20 and swells 10 feet at 14 seconds. Outlook is for N winds 15-20 knots on Friday with swells 9 feet, then NW winds 20-30 knots Saturday and Sunday, seas building from 8 feet to 18 feet. * Make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mixed sky, surf 10-15 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

12/28 Wed 11:14 AM 9.06 H

12/28 Wed 06:03 PM -0.26 L

12/29 Thu 12:45 AM 7.58 H

12/29 Thu 05:52 AM 3.76 L

In Short: Clearing, light winds, rain/showers, then cold and maybe snow.