I released a flame into the air, and where it lands….

As of January 1st sky lanterns also known as aerial luminaries, Chinese lanterns, mini hot air balloons, UFO balloons, wish lanterns, are illegal to release into Oregon airspace.

A sky lantern is a paper sack suspended over a flame, usually from a small candle or other lit device. The hot air from the flame causes the balloon to rise into the air and carried off by the wind.

“Although they are pretty, sky lanterns are uncontrolled, open-flamed devices that pose an extreme fire hazard to people, property, and the environment” said Oregon Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. “Once released you have no control over where they land. They could end up on someone’s rooftop, in a tree, or a pile of debris and cause an unwanted fire.”

A number of states, as well as countries such as Germany, Australia, and Brazil have outlawed sky lanterns.

As of January 1st releasing a sky lantern into Oregon airspace will be a Class A violation subject to a fine of $2,000.