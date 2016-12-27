Three dead in terrible crash northwest of Warm Springs



On December 26, 2016 at approximately 4:00 PM, OSP Troopers responded to a three vehicle- triple fatal motor vehicle crash on US26 near milepost 86, on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.

The initial investigation revealed a westbound black 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, being operated by Nathan VERHAEGHE, age 31 of Spokane WA, struck the rear of a westbound 2006 Toyota Matrix being operated by Adam CLAUSEN, age 37 of Portland OR. The Matrix was then pushed into the eastbound lane where it was struck by a white 2013 Chrysler van being operated by Robert BURKE, age 34 of Reno NV.

Adam CLAUSEN and his passenger, Shannon OLEARY, age 39 of Portland, OR were deceased at the scene. The third passenger was a four year old child from Portland, Oregon was transported to St. Charles Bend with minor injuries.

Robert BURKE was also deceased at the scene. One passenger, Rachel BURKE, age 29 of Reno, NV was transported by air ambulance to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend with serious injuries. His other passenger a 22 month old child from of Reno, NV was transported by ground ambulance to St. Charles Bend with minor injuries.

VERGAEGHE was transported by air ambulance to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend with minor injuries.

Speed and other contributing factors are being investigated as causes of the crash. US26 was closed for 5.5 hours as the investigation was completed. OSP was assisted at the scene by Warm Springs Police Dept., Warm Springs Fire Dept., and ODOT.