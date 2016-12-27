Weather or Not: Playin’ Catch-up

Tuesday, Dec. 27th – Lincoln County

Summary: Another good shot of rain, mainly between dusk last evening and early this morning, with up to an inch and a half recorded along the Central Coast. That brought us up to 8.66” this month, so we’re still playing catch-up from under the normal 11.36” for December. Thus far in 2016, we’ve had 75.75” which is near the average as annual precipitation is 70-80” (depending on the source). The mercury rose to about 50F yesterday after lows just above freezing. The rain had turned to showers at daybreak and southwest winds blew 10-15 mph.

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 1,300’ & 2,300’, broken @ 7,000’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: WSW 11 mph G17/Altimeter: 30.17”

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 51F/37F/29mph/1.19”

Depoe Bay: 51F/34F/43mph/1.45”

Newport: 48F/32F/43mph/1.47”

Waldport: 49F/34F/42mph/0.98”

Yachats: 52F/36F/35mph/1.45”

Forecast: We’ll add a little more to our yearly precipitation total today with showers producing up to another half inch before ending overnight. Moderate winds, the thermometer peaks at 50F this afternoon and then dips to about 40F tonight. Tomorrow, partly sunny skies, a light breeze and highs of 45-50F. Outlook is for a chance of rain/showers Thursday through Saturday, highs top out at 45-50F and lows settle to 35-40F.

New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day… Rain likely, breezy, low 35-40, high 45.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on Winter’s rapidly changing conditions. We provide updated travel info and notification of any advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range, there’s wet pavement and 40-45F in the passes; showers and breezy today, highs 40-45F. Willamette Valley destinations are expecting showers today, high 45-50F. The Columbia River Gorge forecast calls for showers, southwest wind 10-15 mph, high near 35F. For the Cascades, it’s snowing with packed snow on the highways this morning, chains or traction tires are required over all of the passes, temps 30-32F; a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until midnight for an additional 5-10 inches of snow today, the snow level is below the passes at 3,000 feet. * Motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are out of the W 15-20 knots gusting 25 this morning with rough seas 12-13 feet at 8 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect through this evening. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through tomorrow afternoon. W winds continue 15-25 knots gusting 30 today, seas building to 16 feet at 15 seconds. Tonight, westerlies easing to 10-15 knots and square seas 14 feet at 14 seconds. That swell pattern holds tomorrow with the breeze backing to SW 10-15 knots. Outlook is for SW winds 10-15 knots gusting 20 on Thursday, swells 11 feet, and then northerlies 15-25 knots, swells 9-10 feet Friday and Saturday. * Make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, breezy, surf 10-12 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

12/27 Tue 10:36 AM 8.94 H

12/27 Tue 05:29 PM 0.01 L

12/28 Wed 12:08 AM 7.33 H

12/28 Wed 05:12 AM 3.81 L

In Short: Showers, windy, clearing, then more rain.