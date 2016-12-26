Developer wants Tiny House VRDs placed at 101 and Bechill

A developer is working his way through the permitting process in Depoe Bay to create up to six new vacation rental dwellings on a less than acre of property at Highway 101 and Bechill.

Depoe Bay land use planner Larry Lewis says the spot is properly zoned to allow the small houses which the developer wants to start with – four of them – with a possible two more squeezed in eventually.

The developer told the city in his application that prefabricated Tiny Homes would be the most efficient way to add more long term overnight lodging in Depoe Bay, and strongly hinted that his company would be submitting permit applications for more units in other areas of town.

No time line has been announced on when the developer will place his first four units onto the property there at 101 and Bechill.