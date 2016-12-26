Travel Advisory for today…

If you’re headed home from the Christmas holiday weekend later this afternoon or this evening, expect rain with wet pavement at the Coast, in the Coast Range and over in the Valley, except for the Portland area where a mix of rain and snow is possible after 4:00pm today. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Gorge and western slopes of the Cascades, including Sandy, Estacada and Sweet Home, where 1-6 inches of snow are possible late today and tonight. For the Cascades, a chance of snow today, then a Winter Storm Warning kicks in at 6:00pm tonight and runs through midnight tomorrow night; as much as 2 feet of snow is predicted on the highway passes with the snow level remaining below 3,000 feet. Snow turning to a Wintry mix is forecast for Central Oregon from the Gorge down to Bend.

