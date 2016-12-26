Water samplers patrolling our beaches looking for contamination – learn about it!

Do you like to roll up your pants and hike the beach? It’s best to know if there are any water quality issues at your favorite spots.

The public is invited to a presentation by Vince Pappalardo at the MidCoast Watersheds Council meeting on Thursday January 5th at 6:30 pm in Newport, to learn about the Newport chapter of the Surfrider Foundation and their Blue Water Task Force. The task force regularly tests Oregon beaches for signs of mainly sewer contamination from creeks or storm drain outfalls that empty out onto our local beaches. Recent contamination readings have been quite high. They peak over a 24 to 48 hour period then dissipate. Extensive work is being done to fix the problems especially with Agate Beach and the Nye Beach outfalls.

The meeting will be held in the public meeting room at the Central Lincoln PUD building, located at 2129 N Coast Hwy in Newport, across from the Safeway complex. Refreshments will be served.

Vince Pappalardo holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Mechanical Engineering from San Jose State University and has been a professional Mechanical Engineer for the last 29 years. However, his passion is surfing and he has a deep love of the ocean. To support his passion, Vince has been an active member of the Newport Surfrider Chapter for the last 10 years. In that time, he has served as the Beach Cleanup Coordinator, Blue Water Task Force Coordinator and now holds the position of Volunteer Coordinator.

Vince’s presentation will focus on the work done by the Newport Surfrider Foundation testing local water quality, cleaning up beaches and shaping local marine policy. There will be an emphasis on the water quality testing work in terms of what is tested, where tests are done, and the current state of water quality at the 5 to 10 sites tested weekly.