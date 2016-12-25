State Supreme Court broadens damage claims for families who witness injury or death to one of their own

The Oregon Supreme Court ruled this past week that families who witness the injury or death of one of their own can file a lawsuit seeking damages not only for the injuries or death of the family member, but for the stress and trauma suffered by those who actually witnessed the accident.

Prior to the court’s ruling, Oregon was one of only a few states that denies damage claims unless those family members were physically injured as well.

The case involved a Madras family who lost a son in the summer of 2011 as one of their three children was hit and killed in a crosswalk downtown. Here’s the story from Oregon Public Broadcasting. Click here.