Travel Advisory for tomorrow…

A Special Weather Statement has been issued by the National Service for a significant Winter storm expected to affect Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon Monday afternoon into Tuesday. [This advisory does not include the Central Coast, but does apply to Lincoln County in general from a couple miles inland into the Coast Range.]

Another cooler Winter storm is expected to spread into Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon from the northwest mainly on Monday afternoon and Monday night, continuing on Tuesday, that will bring significant snow to the Cascades, decent snow to the Columbia River Gorge, and a period of mixed Winter weather to the valleys and Coast Range. The precipitation will reach the coast midday Monday, the Portland area late Monday afternoon, and the remainder of Northwest Oregon Monday night. Snow amounts in the Cascades Monday night through Tuesday could reach a foot or more. Snow amounts in the Gorge could reach several inches, perhaps as much as 6 inches before moderating. The remaining interior areas of Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon could see some brief snow or sleet at the onset of the precipitation late Monday and Monday evening. Amounts are expected to be light, but even light amounts can cause some minor disruptions at times.