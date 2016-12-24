Danger! Danger! Elmaker State Park are of Highway 20

10am

Highway 20 is extremely hazardous well east of Eddyville…Elmaker Park area…numerous spin offs – reports of rollover accidents. Icy roads.

10:30am

Extremely icy on Highway 20 as you approach Philomath.

10:45am

ODOT Sanding Trucks are operating on stretches of Highway 20. One is working on Cline Hill.

10:47am

Highway 20 at 29 miles east of Newport is an ice skating rink. Extremely treacherous.

10:50am

Highway 18 is iced up rather substantially. No major accidents to report.