Weather or Not: The Nose Knows

Saturday, Dec. 24th – Lincoln County

Summary: Pretty much standard fare yesterday for this time of year. A typical rainy day with precipitation totals around a third of an inch brought us up to 6.84” so far this month. But, unless it really dumps next week, we will be below the December average of 11.36”. Winds were out of the northwest 15-25 mph during the early part of the day, then veered to easterly in the afternoon causing the temp to drop rapidly from 45F to 39F between 2:00pm and 3:00pm. Rain showers, mixed with a smidge of snow, continued overnight and into this morning. Lows were just above freezing at daybreak.

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 700’, 1,600’ & 4,000’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: SE 5 mph/Altimeter: 29.96”

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Rain…

Lincoln City: 48F/38F/0.46”

Depoe Bay: 47F/35F/0.34”

Newport: 45F/34F/0.36”

Waldport: 45F/35F/0.40”

Yachats: 47F/36F/0.38”

Forecast: Santa won’t need pontoons for his sleigh tonight, but Rudolph’s nose will be essential to guide the Jolly Old Elf through the freezing fog that’s predicted to settle-in around midnight. The mercury sags to 30-35F overnight, so icy roads are indeed possible. That scenario will follow decreasing rain showers with a few decorative snowflakes maybe thrown-in for good measure today, some sunbreaks and a high about 45F. Christmas Day should be partly to mostly sunny after the freezing fog lifts late-morning, and the thermometer climbs to 45F. Outlook is for rain Monday and Tuesday, then a chance of showers and partial clearing Wednesday through Friday with seasonal temperatures, highs of 45-50F, lows near 40F all week.

Today’s North Pole Conditions… -5F, mostly cloudy, calm.

Travel: In the Coast Range, there’s widespread black ice with some snow cover on the pavement and 30F in the passes, several ice-related crashes occurred this morning on Highway 18 around Milepost 30; rain and snow showers today, the snow level is near the passes at 1,000 feet, some accumulation possible, highs 35-40F. Willamette Valley destinations are expecting rain and snow showers today, little or no snow accumulation, high 35-40F. The Columbia River Gorge forecast calls for a chance of rain and snow showers, little or no snow accumulation, southwest wind 5-10 mph, high near 35F. For the Cascades, it’s snowing with highways snow-covered this morning, chains or traction tires are required over all of the passes, temps 20-25F; snow showers today, accumulation around 1 inch. Outlook for Christmas holiday weekend travelers is wet (and possibly icy) pavement at the lower elevations tonight, then drying and cooler Sunday through Monday night; in the Cascades, snow showers tonight, partly sunny and cold Sunday through Monday night. * Motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Seas are still lumpy, 9 feet at 13 seconds, with NE winds 5-15 knots this morning. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through this afternoon. Winds becoming NW 5-10 knots this afternoon and seas 9 feet at 13 seconds. Tonight, W wind 5-10 knots, swells 10 feet at 12 seconds. A light southerly is expected tomorrow with swells subsiding to 7 feet at 11 seconds. Outlook is for S to SW winds 15-25 knots gusting 30 Monday through Wednesday, seas building from 6 feet to 16 feet over the period. * Make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, surf 8-10 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

12/24 Sat 08:37 AM 8.38 H

12/24 Sat 03:34 PM 1.34 L

12/24 Sat 09:58 PM 6.32 H

12/25 Sun 03:00 AM 3.65 L

In Short: Rain/snow mix, clearing, cool, then wet and warmer.