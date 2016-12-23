Gomberg Positioned to Lead on Small Business, Transportation, and Collection of Delinquent Accounts

State Representative David Gomberg of Lincoln City has been re-elected to the Oregon House leadership team and appointed to co-chair the budgeting committee on Transportation and Economic Development.

Gomberg will also be a ranking member of a new policy committee on Economic Development and Trade. He will serve on the full budgeting Ways and Means Committee and on the General Government sub-committee. Appointments were announced by Speaker Tina Kotek this week.

“Overall, I’ll be looking at budgets for ODOT, the Employment Division, Bureau of Labor and Industry, Department of Revenue, Business Oregon, Secretary of State and audits, and the sprawling Department of Administrative Services.” said Gomberg. “But what this really means is roads and bridges, ports, creating good jobs and helping small business thrive. And it means an opportunity to advance my ongoing efforts to better collect the millions of dollars owed to state agencies in delinquent taxes, fees, and fines.”

The interim Special Committee on Small Business Growth which Gomberg previously chaired will not operate during the legislative session. However, under his leadership, the committee introduced a dozen bills designed to reduce paperwork and increase small business opportunity.

In early November, his house colleagues re-elected Gomberg as Assistant Majority Leader.

He will begin his third term representing the Central Coast and Coastal Range when the legislature convenes in February for the six month session. The large and diverse 10th House District includes Lincoln, Tillamook, Yamhill, and Polk Counties.

Representative Gomberg added, “The challenges we face in rural and coastal Oregon are different from other parts of the state. I’m very pleased with this opportunity to bring our values and our voice to the leadership team.”