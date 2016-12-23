Fishermen’s Wives Calendar for 2017 now available!

Fishermen’s Wives are super proud of our 1st Newport Fisherman’s Wives Calendar and ever so thankful that we and the community came together to keep our Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter here in Newport to continue to save lives.

We are also very thankful for photographer Ken Gagne and his amazing photos and the sponsors that purchased ads in the Calendar and the businesses that are selling it. 100% of the proceeds goes directly back to Newport Fishermen’s Wives to help our fishing fleet and our community.

The calendars can be purchased online by visiting our online store http://www.newportfishermenswives.com/shop or just CLICK HERE. Save the shipping by picking a calendar up at Espressgo Coffee in South Beach, Illingsworth Gifts, Schiewe Marine, The Barge Inn, Tan Republic, Milltown Coffee, Above the Catch, Bank of the West and Forinash Gallery.