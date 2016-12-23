Lincoln City City Hall is looking for more than just a few good people!!

The City of Lincoln City is accepting applications for the below listed boards and committees volunteer positions. An application is available on the city website at www.lincolncity.org, “Boards and Committees”, or contact Cathy Steere, City Recorder at 541-996-1203.

Arts Committee

* Meets every 2 weeks on Wednesday at Lincoln Square, 5:15 pm

* 2 Positions currently vacant – Must reside in the City

* 2 Positions will become vacant on 12/31/2016 (term expiring) – 1 City resident position and one City Resident/Taft High School position.

Budget Committee

* Meets in the spring

* 2 Positions will become vacant on 12/31/2016 (terms expiring) – Must reside in the City.

Planning Commission

* Meets 1st and 3rd Tuesday of every month

* 1 Position to serve partial term expiring 12/31/2017– City Resident or Urban Growth Boundary.



Sustainability Committee

* Meets on the 2nd Wednesday of each month from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm

* 1 Position currently vacant – Can reside in the Urban Growth Boundary

* 3 Positions currently vacant – Must be a City resident

Transient Room Tax Committee (Hotel-Motel room taxes)

* Meets in January, and as needed for appeals.

* 1 Vacancy – Must be a business person with financial, bookkeeping or accounting experience. You need not be a city resident if your office is located within the city limits, and if you reside within 12 miles of the city limits.

* 1 Vacancy – Must be a motel owner/motel operator

* 1 Vacancy – Must be a city resident

Visitor and Convention Committee

* Meets every Tuesday, 4:00 pm, Lincoln City Culinary Center

* 1 Position currently vacant – Must be a City Resident and Business Owner

* 1 Position currently vacant – Must be a City Resident and a manager, owner, or operator of a Lodging Property

