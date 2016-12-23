Weather or Not: There’s a Chance

Friday, Dec. 23rd – Lincoln County

Summary: The rain got hung up in traffic (atmospheric) and was delayed reaching the coast yesterday. Projections had shown a noon arrival but stronger than anticipated east winds kept it offshore until after dark. Precipitation totals weren’t all that impressive with about a third of an inch. The heavier rain stopped just as the highest winds blew through from the south between 1:00am and 4:00am; Waldport had the peak local gust at 41 mph. The rest of the early morning hours, up through daybreak, were dominated by overcast skies, very light rain and northwest winds 5-10 mph.

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 900’, 1,600’, broken @ 2,000’

Visibility: 7 miles/Wind: N 5 mph/Altimeter: 29.65”

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 54F/39F/21mph/0.38”

Depoe Bay: 49F/36F/31mph/0.36”

Newport: 52F/36F/36mph/0.39”

Waldport: 52F/37F/41mph/0.35”

Yachats: 51F/41F/37mph/0.34”

Forecast: There is a chance. Little or no accumulation is expected, but it appears we may at least see some snow mixed in with the rain tonight and Christmas Eve Day. While today should be plain old rain with the high 45F early, falling to 40F this afternoon, the mercury drops to 35F or a bit lower tonight, and barely reaches 40F tomorrow, so any precipitation could include a Wintry combination. Christmas Eve look for patchy freezing fog, lows again near 35F, and then partly sunny and chilly Christmas Day with a slight chance of flurries. Outlook is for rain Monday and Tuesday, showery Wednesday and Thursday. Long range temperatures returning to seasonal with highs of 50F and lows of 40F.

Today’s North Pole Conditions… -2F, snowing, calm.

Travel: In the Coast Range, there’s wet pavement and 40F in the passes; rain and snow showers today, the snow level is above the passes at 2,500 feet, high 40F. Willamette Valley destinations are expecting rain showers today, high 40-45F. The Columbia River Gorge forecast calls for rain and snow showers, snow accumulation 1-3 inches, variable winds 10-15 mph, high near 35F. For the Cascades, it’s snowing hard in most areas with highways snow-covered this morning, chains or traction tires are required on Santiam and Willamette Passes, carry chains or use traction tires at Government Camp, temps 25-30F; a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 6:00pm this evening with the snow level at 2,500 feet and 3-6 inches of snow expected on the highways. Outlook for Christmas holiday weekend travelers is rain and snow mixed at the lower elevations through tomorrow night, drying and colder Sunday, then a chance of snow on Monday; in the Cascades, snow showers through Sunday, partly sunny and cold Monday. * Motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are NNW 15-20 knots with seas 12 feet at 15 seconds this morning. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect through this evening. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through tomorrow afternoon. NW winds today and tonight 20-25 knots, seas 11 feet at 14 seconds. Tomorrow, nor’westers fall to 10-15 knots but choppy seas remain up around 11 feet at 13 seconds. Outlook is for SE winds 5-10 knots Sunday, swells 9 feet, SE winds rising to 20-25 knots Monday, swells 10 feet, and then westerlies 20-25 knots Tuesday with combined seas building to 16 feet. * Make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain, breezy, surf 10-12 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

12/23 Fri 07:52 AM 8.22 H

12/23 Fri 02:47 PM 1.90 L

12/23 Fri 08:56 PM 6.02 H

12/24 Sat 02:08 AM 3.41 L

In Short: Rain, rain/snow mix, cooler, then unsettled.