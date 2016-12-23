Lincoln County residents come through for two desperate kids and a caring teacher

Something beautiful happened on the Central Coast Thursday. The community-minded and big hearted people who call this part of Oregon home, made something wonderful happen for Christmas. And nobody even had to ask Santa Claus for help. That’s because many kind and loving people came together to become Santa Claus’s helpers. Every one of them donated to something very special – bringing Christmas to two little foster home girls who were cast adrift Christmas-week through no fault of their own.

Here at NewsLincolnCounty.com we got a call from Yaquina View School teacher Ana Hoschouer who told us a foster care service worker called her in desperation, practically begging her, to take into her home, two little girls age 8 and 6, whose foster parents were already so overwhelmed with other foster children they just couldn’t cope. Ana told us there was no way she was going to let those little girls be disappointed at Christmas. She said “Yes – bring them over.”

Then it hit her. “It’s less than a week to Christmas!!”

Ana immediately spread the word among her friends and associates that she was going to set up a “Go Fund Me” donation site on the internet and hope for the best.

Donations were slow at first, but at least they were coming in. Then a friend told her to call us here at News Lincoln County and ask for our help to promote the fundraiser on our website. We said YES! almost as fast as Ana did. And we quickly put the word out to our readers that there were two little girls who were very much in need of a good Christmas.

In one day, nearly $2,000 was was added to the fund to help Ana give two little girls a Christmas they’ll never forget.

IS THIS A GREAT COMMUNITY OR WHAT!!!???