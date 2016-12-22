Arthur Owen Roberts 1923-2016

OBITUARY: ARTHUR OWEN ROBERTS

December 16, 2016

Arthur Owen Roberts, 93, born January 7, 1923, was called home by our Lord on December 15, 2016, at Friendsview Retirement Community in Newberg, Oregon.

Arthur was born to Owen and Bertha (Jansonius) Roberts in a small community near Greenleaf, Idaho. The youngest of four children, Arthur grew up on the family farm and graduated from Greenleaf Friends Academy in 1940. He entered Pacific College (now George Fox University) in 1940. While there, he met and married Fern Nixon in the Springbrook Friends Church on November 7, 1943. They were blessed with three children: Lloyd, Patricia and Teresa.

After graduating from college in 1944, he served as a pastor in Everett, Washington from 1944-1948, and in Kansas City, Missouri while he earned his Bachelor of Divinity degree from Nazarene Theological Seminary (1948-1951). He entered the Boston University Ph.D. program in 1951, while pastoring two churches. Upon graduating, he was encouraged by Dean Gregory to come back to George Fox University as assistant professor. From 1953 through 1988, he served as a professor of religion, and for several years as the Dean of Faculty. After his retirement, Arthur continued to serve as a Professor At Large, a position he held until his death.

Arthur was an influential writer, and published many books on Quaker history and religious thought. He was a farmer, woodworker, mayor (Yachats1997-2000), poet, a powerful speaker, a mentor to many, and a steadfast source of strength and encouragement.

Arthur Roberts was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Warren Roberts, and sisters Lucille (Roberts) Adams, and Marjorie (Roberts) Wilhite.

He is survived by Fern (Nixon) Roberts, his beautiful wife of 73 years, his daughters Patricia (Roberts) Nielsen, Waldport, OR, Teresa (Roberts) Rogers, Newport, OR and son, Lloyd Roberts, The Dalles, OR. Grandchildren include Robin (Roberts) Shepard, Heidi Rogers, John David Rogers, Laura (Nielsen) Armstrong, April (Nielsen) Crompton, Seth Roberts, Sarah (Roberts) Wayne, Heather (Hartsook) Davis, and eight great-grandchildren.

A family graveside service will be held at the Friends Cemetery in Newberg, OR, on Friday, January 6, 2017 at 3:00 PM. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 7, at 10:30 AM in Bauman Auditorium at George Fox University in Newberg.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Arthur and Fern Roberts Scholarship Fund, GFU, 414 N Meridian St. #6256, Newberg, OR 97132, or online at www.georgefox.edu/giving