THAT WAS FAST! Newport Muni Pool Back Open 5pm this evening!

NEWPORT MUNICIPAL SWIMMING POOLTHIS EVENING FOR REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMS

The Newport Swimming Pool experienced a mechanical failure that prevented the water from heating. The pool has been repaired and will open at 5pm this evening for all regularly scheduled programs, including swim team, lap swim, and boot camp.

Pool staff reports that the water will still be quite cold later today, around 83 – 84 degrees, as the water will still be heating. It is anticipated that the water temperature should be at the normal 85 – 86 degrees’ tomorrow morning, and the pool will be open for all regular programs.

Additional information can be obtained by calling the Kathy Cline at 541.574.5860.