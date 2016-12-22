Newport Pool shut down until further notice.

NEWPORT MUNICIPAL SWIMMING POOL CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

The Newport Swimming Pool has experienced a mechanical failure that prevents the water from heating. Effective December 22nd, the pool has been closed until further notice.

The part required for the repair is expected to arrive today, and once it is installed, the pool will begin heating. It may take more than one day to stabilize the temperature as the water is currently 80 degrees.

When new information is available, additional notifications will be sent.

Additional information can be obtained by calling the Kathy Cline at 541.574.5860.