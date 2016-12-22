Lincoln County road improvement report from ODOT



Lincoln County

U.S. 20 PME: UPRR – Eddyville

Highway closures are now complete, with traffic running on the new alignment. Traffic will remain on the current temporary alignment on the west end of the project until late next summer. Over the winter, periodic work will continue throughout the project on drainage, planting, erosion control, and miscellaneous cleanup work. If weather permits, work will continue on the excavation, drainage and blasting on the west end of the project. Additional wildlife fence will be installed December 27. Occasional flagging to may be necessary. Expect minor delays.

Steven Schultz (541) 757-4158

U.S. 101@NE East Devils Lake RD (U.S.101 MP111.0 – MP111.6)

Project Summary:

• Add a left turn lane on U.S. 101 at NE East Devils Lake Rd.

• Create wider shoulders and improve sight distance in an effort the reduce crashes.

Remarks: All work is now complete except for minor repairs. Minor repair work will be taking place later in the spring. No delays are expected at this time.

U.S. 101: Whale Cove Culvert Replacement (US101 MP 128.832)

Project Summary:

• Replace two failing culverts across US 101 south of Depoe Bay

• The contractor will use a trenchless technology to install new culverts

Remarks:. The contractor has completed installation of both culverts and is restoring the project site, including seeding and planting. A portion of the Oregon Coast Trail is diverted onto the shoulder of the highway to avoid the work area.

