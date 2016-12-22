Flu Season is upon us! Flu shots are available! Get one!! It’ll save you 10 days of misery!!

Influenza cases are rising in Oregon, and although the increase is expected this time of year, Oregon Health Authority officials say it shows flu season is off to a strong and early start.

It’s also a good reminder that it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

During the week of Dec. 4-10, Oregon laboratories reported 207 specimens that were positive for influenza. That’s up from 134 positive flu specimens during Nov. 27-Dec. 3, and from 117 positive specimens during Nov. 20-27. Most of the cases have been influenza A, this season’s predominant flu type.

Hospitalizations have jumped sharply in recent weeks, too.

The flu vaccine is the best protection against flu. It can take up to two weeks to become effective, so getting it earlier in the season is ideal. But; it’s not too late, since flu season usually lasts until spring. Vaccinations are recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

Flu vaccine is available from health care providers, local health departments and many pharmacies. To find a flu vaccine clinic, click here. http://www.flu.oregon.gov/