Weather or Not: A Longer Day

Thursday, Dec. 22nd – Lincoln County

Summary: With no measurable precipitation recorded again yesterday, that gave us the almost unbelievable situation where we had two dry days in a row. As predicted, skies were sunny through the greater part of the day and the thermometer reached the low-50s. Annoying east winds sporadically created wind-chills about 10F cooler. High, wispy clouds began closing on the Central Coast by late afternoon and started hazing the sky, continuing overnight. Lows slumped into the mid-30s. At dawn, which arrived a couple seconds earlier than yesterday, east winds had dropped to 5-10 mph, thickening clouds were visible offshore and the barometer was falling.

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 7 mph/Altimeter: 29.99”

Past 24 Hours High/Low…

Lincoln City: 51F/38F

Depoe Bay: 50F/33F

Newport: 52F/34F

Waldport: 54F/35F

Yachats: 52F/40F

Forecast: So, what’ll you do with your additional 4 seconds of daylight today? Spending it outside in dry conditions is possible this morning, though don’t wait too long because a round of rain is headed this way and expected to reach the Central Coast around noon. High 50F and southwest winds 10-15 mph. Rain tonight and tomorrow, maybe an inch or better, moderate southerly winds, with a low of 40F and high 45F. Outlook is for showers and sunbreaks Christmas Eve Day, high 45F, then a chance of showers and the mercury falling to near freezing Christmas Eve, leaving the door open for the slight possibility of a snow flurry or two (but don’t promise the kids a White Christmas), then sunny and chilly Christmas Day, high 40-45F. A chance of rain Monday, rain likely Tuesday, a chance of showers Wednesday. Temps seasonal through the workweek as highs reach 45-50F and lows dip to 40F.

Christmas Eve/Day… Slight chance of snow flurries, clearing, low 33F, high 43F.

Today’s North Pole Conditions… -1F, snowing, calm.

Travel: In the Coast Range, there’s frosty pavement and 30F in the passes; patchy freezing fog early, rain developing later today, highs 40-45F. Willamette Valley destinations are under a Dense Fog Advisory until noon with freezing fog and areas of frost possible on the highways, then cloudy and warming later today, high 40F. The Columbia River Gorge forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a chance of rain, east winds 10-15 mph gusting 25, high near 35F. For the Cascades, highways have frozen slush and areas of black ice this morning, temps 15-20F, carry chains or use traction tires; a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1:00pm this afternoon through 6:00pm tomorrow evening with the snow level dropping below the passes and several inches of snow predicted. * Motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are variable 10-15 knots this morning with seas 15 feet at 14 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas remains in effect through late tonight. SW winds 10-15 knots gusting 20 today, swells slowly subsiding to 11 feet at 14 seconds. Tonight, NE winds 15-20 knots, seas holding at 11 feet, 14 seconds. The breeze backs to N 10-15 knots tomorrow and swells drop to 9 feet at 14 seconds. Outlook is for NW winds 5-10 knots Saturday, swells 9 feet, SE winds 5-10 knots Sunday, swells 8 feet, and then a storm system on Monday brings S winds 20-25 knots and choppy 8 foot seas. * Make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain developing, breezy, surf 12-15 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

12/22 Thu 01:48 PM 2.47 L

12/22 Thu 07:39 PM 5.91 H

12/23 Fri 01:11 AM 2.99 L

12/23 Fri 07:52 AM 8.20 H

In Short: Rain, drying, cooler, then unsettled.